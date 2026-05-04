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Indium Corporation to Showcase High-Performance AI Application Solutions at SEMICON SEA 2026

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As a leading provider of advanced materials solutions for today’s demanding AI applications, Indium Corporation® will feature its high-reliability product portfolio at SEMICON SEA 2026, May 5-7, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Company products to be highlighted include the following:

  • Formic Acid Soldering Technology (FAST) is an ideal reflow method for power device packaging. Product offerings, including preforms, InFORMS®, and novel solder pastes, enable high-reliability, flux-free soldering that is ideal for efficient manufacturing of next-generation power electronics.
  • Heat-Spring® is a compressible, non-reflow metal thermal interface material (TIM) ideal for TIM2 applications. These indium-containing TIMs offer superior thermal conductivity over non-metals, with pure indium metal delivering 86W/mK in all planes. Because of its solid metal state, Heat-Spring® avoids pump-out and bake-out problems and offers a sustainable solution through the company’s metals and compounds reclaim and recycle program.
  • Durafuse® LT is an award-winning solder paste alloy system with versatile characteristics that provide energy savings and high reliability in low-temperature step soldering. It is ideal for assemblies with broad temperature gradients and large BGAs with complex warpage profiles. Durafuse® LT delivers superior thermal cycling and drop shock performance, outperforming conventional low-temperature solders like BiSn or BiSnAg alloys, and can outperform SAC305 with optimal process setup. 
  • InFORCE®29 is a range of pressure Cu sinter pastes for applications where high reliability and high thermal conductivity are critical. Applications for InFORCE®29 include die-attach for Si and SiC power devices and substrate-attach of power modules directly to coolers.
  • SiPaste® series is specifically designed for fine feature printing with fine powders ranging from Type 5 to Type 8. They help Avoid the Void®, reduce slumping, and demonstrate consistent superior printing performance. These materials offer optimum transfer efficiency with consistent printing stability after continuous use and a long stencil life
  • NC-809 is a no-clean, ultra-low residue, ball-attach flux. Its dual-purpose engineering provides high-tack characteristics for flip-chip applications with strong wetting power for ball-attach applications.
Source:

Indium Corporation

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