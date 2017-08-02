Goodfellow Celebrates 50 Years in a “Material” World

Image Credits: Goodfellow

Tucked away in a Cambridgeshire business park is a company that has quietly grown to be one of the most respected suppliers of research-grade metals, ceramics and polymers in the world. Goodfellow, celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, continues to grow and thrive on a tradition of quality products, reliability and personalised service that’s as relevant today as it was a half-century ago.

Employing about 80 people in the UK and overseas, Goodfellow currently serves thousands of customers on six continents. Associate operations in France, Germany, America and China help to support the company’s global activities; further expansion into the rapidly growing Far East region is planned for the future.

Goodfellow’s focus is on supplying small to medium-size quantities of materials for research, development, prototyping and specialised manufacturing applications. The company can also accommodate customers requiring production-scale quantities of certain materials and forms.

Elements of success

For the past five decades we’ve been assisting researchers around the world with their projects, and we’ve done it with a talented staff of materials experts who understand the science, nuances and needs of professionals in this field. When you’re dealing with researchers and design engineers, you’re contributing to someone’s evolving project, so it’s by nature a collaborative – and often long-term – relationship. Stephen Aldersley, Chief Executive Officer, Goodfellow

The company’s Cambridgeshire location has been a positive factor, thanks to the area’s skilled workforce and ready access to new technology and trends. Indeed, although Goodfellow’s personalised (and highly successful) customer service may seem of a different era, the company’s embrace of the latest materials, innovative production techniques and multimedia communication is definitely up-to-the-minute.