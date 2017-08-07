Bruker Introduces Software Package for Layer Analysis with XTrace Micro-XRF on Electron Microscopes

Image Credits: Bruker

At the Microscopy & Microanalysis 2017 Meeting Bruker today presents XMethod, the world’s first software package for the analysis of composition and thickness of single or multiple layers, based on data obtained by sample excitation with the XTrace micro-focus X-ray source for scanning electron microscopes (SEM). The software enables the characterization of thin films and multi-layer structures of thickness ranging from a few nanometers up to 40 microns without the need for cross sectioning the sample.

Compared to sample excitation with high-energy electrons, X-ray excitation yields significantly improved limits of detection, especially for higher-Z elements, and also enables obtaining information on the material several tens of microns beneath the surface. These features make XMethod in combination with XTrace the ideal tool for thickness and composition analysis of layer stacks in the SEM. Typical layer thickness applications include the analysis of connector pins or solder bumps on printed circuit boards, lead frames and chip carriers, as well as coatings on solar cells.

The XMethod software contains a powerful method editor, which allows the creation of standardless or standard-based multi-layer quantification methods and their calibration.