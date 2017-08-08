Patent approved for Tandem Ionisation

Image Credits: Markes International

Markes International (Llantrisant, UK) has announced that its US patent (US 15/231,383) for Tandem Ionisation® has been approved.

Tandem Ionisation is the latest extension of the company’s patented Select-eV® technology (US Patent Number 9,524,858). Select-eV is the technology enabling acquisition of both reference-quality 70 eV spectra and repeatable ‘soft-ionisation’ spectra without the loss in sensitivity, use of chemical reagents or hardware changes that have historically been associated with soft ionisation. This award-winning way of producing both ‘hard’ and ‘soft’ EI mass spectra greatly speeds up the process of differentiating between similar compounds, such as structurally similar isomers and identifying unknowns.

Tandem Ionisation builds on the Select-eV technique by ‘multiplexing’ ionisation energies, allowing two sets of spectra to be simultaneously acquired across a single GC or GC×GC peak – both 70 eV spectra for spectral matching against commercial libraries, and the soft ionisation spectra.

Since 2014, we have worked to establish soft EI as an essential component of the GC–MS toolbox and we are thrilled that the technology continues to gain momentum. With Tandem Ionisation, BenchTOF-Select is the only instrument capable of providing analysts with all the information required for reliable compound identification in a single GC or GC×GC run.

Alun Cole, Founding Director, Markes International

The Tandem Ionisation patent has been approved in the US and is patent-pending in a number of countries across the world.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Using Nanotechnology to Enhance the Properties of Everyday Materials

Our understanding of the nanoscale world is continually developing. Aaron Claeys, founder of Nanex, saw the potential of nanotechnology when the science was still in its infancy and recognised that nanoparticle based coatings could play a prominent role in extending the lifespan of materials.

Using Nanotechnology to Enhance the Properties of Everyday Materials
EDXRF Analyzer: X-Cite

EDXRF Analyzer: X-Cite

The EDXRF Analyzer fits comfortably on a standard laboratory bench and comprises of a completely integrated computer system, a sample tray and six customizable filters.

From Xenemetrix Ltd
Gas Monitor: ULTIMA® X5000

Gas Monitor: ULTIMA® X5000

The ULTIMA® X5000 Gas Monitor from MSA is the future of gas detection for oxygen, toxic and combustible gases. MSA XCell® gas sensors with TruCal® technology delivers calibration cycles up to 18 months (local calibration respected).

From MSA

More Content from Markes International Limited

See all content from Markes International Limited