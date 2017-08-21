U.S. Naval Research Scientists to Showcase Chemistry Research at 254th American Chemical Society National Meeting & Expo

Written by AZoMAug 21 2017
- WHO: U.S. Naval Research Laboratory Chemistry Scientists
- WHAT: Media Availability, 254th American Chemical Society National Meeting & Expo
- WHERE: Walter E. Washington Convention Center, 801 Mt. Vernon Pl. NW, Washington, D.C. 20001
- WHEN: Aug. 20, 6p.m.–8:30 p.m.; Aug 21-24, 2017, 9a.m.–5:00 p.m.
- WHY: NRL scientists and researchers present advanced and updated technologies and information in the chemistry field (s), and discuss research opportunities, science and technology partnerships between the Navy and Marine Corps, industry and academia
NRL’s Chemistry Department is celebrating 90 years of providing cutting-edge research and technology to the Navy/Marine Corps team.
Chemists will be leading discussions throughout the week on a variety of topics and also be available at the NRL booth, providing demonstrations on topics such as Polysiloxane-based Topside Coating; Producing Silicon Carbide and Silicon Nitride Ceramics and Synthesizing Boron Carbide, Boron Nitride Ceramics.
For more information, or for news organizations interested in covering event, please contact Michael R. Hart at office 202-404-3751, cell 540-656-0502 or by email at [email protected]; [email protected]