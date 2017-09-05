Introducing 10 Year STOE Parts & Labor Guarantee For All New STOE XRD Systems

Founded in 1887, STOE are celebrating our 130th anniversary this year. Since it’s very first foundation, STOE has been synonymous with superior quality and customer orientation.

Service is neither an independent organization nor a profit center at STOE. It is performed by the same scientists and technicians that have developed and built your systems. This close proximity to our customers provides STOE with direct feedback on user experiences.

STOE keep nearly all production in house in order to ensure that our products are of highest quality and precision. Furthermore, STOE are usually able to solve any service cases that might emerge by phone & email.

It is because of this commitment to precision, quality and our service concept, that lifetime costs for STOE systems are so low.

STOE are so confident in our product quality that STOE is pleased to grant its 10 Year Extended STOE Parts & Labor Guarantee to ALL new STOE XRD systems.