CHOMARAT Launches Its New Range Of Adhesive Composite Reinforcements

At the Composites Europe trade show, CHOMARAT will introduce “FX”, its new range of adhesive reinforcements.

FX is an adhesive applied to our fabrics, multiaxials and core materials. It is a new service that we provide for our customers who are looking for enhanced productivity and a healthier work environment.

Raphaël PLEYNET, Head of Composites and Construction Business, CHOMARAT

FX can facilitate the closed-mould production of large or complex-geometry parts, and makes it easier to position reinforcements in moulds. Available on most of CHOMARAT’s glass reinforcements, it is a true alternative to adhesive sprays.

The resin cure is not affected by the addition of the adhesive and the mechanical performance is optimal. FX also facilitates the layup of parts, saving time and reducing the production costs.

Philippe SANIAL, Head of R&T, CHOMARAT

This solution is suitable for a number of markets, including marine and transportation.

