Luxexcel and IFB Solutions Sign Contract For The First Ophthalmic 3D Print Platform

Luxexcel and IFB Solutions announce that the organizations have signed a contract for the first 3D print platform for ophthalmic lenses. The platform will be integrated into IFB’s optical operations in Winston-Salem, N.C. which is one of the top 10 independent labs in the country.

The Luxexcel platform consists of industrial grade optical 3D-printers, lens-design software and workflow integration tools which enables customers like IFB Solutions to manufacture 3D printed ophthalmic quality lenses that meet all industry standards. The technology is initially focusing on difficult-to-manufacture medical specialty lenses.  

In IFB Solutions we found a partner that is keen to adopt this unique technology and develop the market for the unique products possible with 3D printing. It is our intention to overcome today’s challenges in the ophthalmic world by making lenses outside the mainstream, enabling eye glasses with new capabilities compared to the existing product offerings. The Luxexcel Vision Platform represents the next level of lens manufacturing solutions for ophthalmic labs and provides an opportunity to differentiate and develop unique ophthalmic products.

Guido Groet, Chief Commercial Officer, Luxexcel

The decades of optical experience and innovative spirit of the IFB Solutions lab were an ideal fit.  Says Dan Kelly, Chief Operating Officer for IFB Solutions: “We recognize that 3D printing is the future of the optical industry, and we want to be early innovators and adopters of this emerging technology.  With the Luxexcel platform, we can now deliver specialty lenses to our customers in a matter of days, and that’s a huge advantage for our organization that is known for exceptional service and quality.” Another significant advantage to the Luxexcel technology is ease of use for the lab technician.  IFB Solutions is the largest employer of individuals who are blind or visually impaired in the U.S., including more than 75 percent of its optical lab workforce. IFB plans to have individuals who are blind or visually impaired operate the Luxexcel machinery. The Luxexcel platform will be delivered to IFB Solutions on a pay per use model.

The specialty lenses that we will produce with the Luxexcel technology are often needed for patients with low vision, which is a specific area of expertise at IFB Solutions. Not only do we employ many individuals with low vision but we also provide low vision services through our Community Low Vision Centers in North Carolina and Arkansas.

Dan Kelly, Chief Operating Officer, IFB Solutions

