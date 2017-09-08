Applied Ceramics Launches the “e-AppliedCeramics” Project

Image Credits: e-Applied Ceramics

Applied Ceramics announced today that the company recently has implemented launched the thea new project “e-AppliedCeramics” with the goal ofthat will stimulating stimulate the development, growth, and competitive advantage of the company Applied Ceramicsitself as a significant medium-sized business in an area of Croatia’s that is particularly interesting for industrial developmentmarket, further complimentingcomplementing its competitive place within the European Union market place.

The specific primary objective of the project is to invest in advanced ICT solutions and equipment that will accelerate its business and production processes. In doing so, the project will help increase the company’s competitiveness and develop new competencies.

Achieving the objective and implementing the “e-AppliedCeramics” project will increase the sales of Applied Ceramics by the end of 2019 and open new jobs in the production and processing of high quality semiconductor components.

The ultimate beneficiaries of the “e-AppliedCeramics” project are employees, administration and management, customers, high school studentsgraduates, and the scientific research sector with which Applied Ceramics seeks strives to develop a expand its stronger partnerships.

Expected results:

To develop and upgrade itsthe ERP system ACID and purchase equipment

To build a network of manufacturing CNC machines, purchase equipment and further educate employees

To procure and implement programming and design software for laser cutting for the needs of the production process and to conduct employee training in the branch

To modernize and upgrade control facilities for the production of industrial sapphire and to conduct employee training in the branch

To digitalize and modernize the quality control department, chemical cleaning, packing and shipment of finished products (and to purchase software and specific equipment)

Total Project Value: 1,302,042.87 HRK / app 175,619 EUR / app 190,828 USD

The amount of EU incentives: 1,152,307.94 HRK/ app 155,423 EUR / app 168,883 USD