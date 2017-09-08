Applied Ceramics Launches the “e-AppliedCeramics” Project

Image Credits: e-Applied Ceramics

Applied Ceramics announced today that the company recently has implemented launched the thea new project “e-AppliedCeramics” with the goal ofthat will stimulating stimulate the development, growth, and competitive advantage of the company Applied Ceramicsitself as a significant medium-sized business in an area of Croatia’s that is particularly interesting for industrial developmentmarket, further complimentingcomplementing its competitive place within the European Union market place.

The specific primary objective of the project is to invest in advanced ICT solutions and equipment that will accelerate its business and production processes. In doing so, the project will help increase the company’s competitiveness and develop new competencies.

Achieving the objective and implementing the “e-AppliedCeramics” project will increase the sales of Applied Ceramics by the end of 2019 and open new jobs in the production and processing of high quality semiconductor components.

The ultimate beneficiaries of the “e-AppliedCeramics” project are employees, administration and management, customers, high school studentsgraduates, and the scientific research sector with which Applied Ceramics seeks strives to develop a expand its stronger partnerships.

Expected results:

  • To develop and upgrade itsthe ERP system ACID and purchase equipment
  • To build a network of manufacturing CNC machines, purchase equipment and further educate employees
  • To procure and implement programming and design software for laser cutting for the needs of the production process and to conduct employee training in the branch
  • To modernize and upgrade control facilities for the production of industrial sapphire and to conduct employee training in the branch
  • To digitalize and modernize the quality control department, chemical cleaning, packing and shipment of finished products (and to purchase software and specific equipment)

Total Project Value: 1,302,042.87 HRK / app 175,619 EUR / app 190,828 USD

The amount of EU incentives: 1,152,307.94 HRK/ app 155,423 EUR / app 168,883 USD

 

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Testing Medical Device Connections In-Line with ISO 80369

Elayne Gordonov, Market Manager - Global Bio Market at Instron, talks to AZoM about physical testing requirements of syringes, Luer connections, and needle-based injection systems in-line with ISO 80369 standards for testing medical device connections used in different clinical applications.

Testing Medical Device Connections In-Line with ISO 80369

The Evolution of Plasma Treatment

As devices become smaller, the requirement for reliable connections becomes more important. Plasma treatment is used to improve and enhance reliability.

The Evolution of Plasma Treatment

Hardness Testing and Direct Certification

New products entering the market today are based on new processes and materials. These materials have increasingly important roles—increasing competitiveness and supporting innovation.

Hardness Testing and Direct Certification
Nadcap AMS2750E

Nadcap AMS2750E

The Nadcap program, developed by the Performance Review Institute, is designed to give an accreditation and quality assurance framework for a defined range of ‘special processes and products’ that are used within the Defense and Aerospace sectors.

From Carbolite Gero Ltd.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »