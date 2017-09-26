Local Roadshow to Help North East businesses Explore IoT and Industry 4.0

The Centre for Process Innovation (CPI), the UK’s technology innovation provider for process manufacturing, today announced that it will host a series of workshops for local businesses who could benefit from a new facility at the Centre for Process Innovation (CPI). The two-hour workshops will run on four dates at venues around the North East, and are aimed specifically at innovators and entrepreneurs who would like to discuss their ideas relating to the Internet of Things (IoT) or Industry 4.0 with experts.

Printable electronics is an expanding technology in County Durham with many activities centred around NETPark in Sedgefield, which houses a number of high tech companies in addition to CPI’s National Printable Electronics Centre. The new Emerging Electronics Manufacturing Centre is a strategic expansion from the National Printable Electronics Centre, and was established in order to help companies overcome the manufacturing challenges and exploit the many commercial opportunities in printable electronics, IoT and Industry 4.0.

CPI’s roadshow of workshops will help local businesses to understand the opportunities for commercialisation within printable electronics as well as showcasing the capabilities of the new facility, its infrastructure and available expertise. Experts from CPI will be on hand to give businesses the opportunity to engage with the organisation and the range of support programmes.

The new capabilities available at CPI provide fantastic opportunities for North East technology businesses. We can help local companies to explore the huge potential of printable and embedded electronics through our supporting services, which range from feasibility studies at the innovation level, right through to commercialisation. Gillian Kears-Fricker, Business Innovation Manager, CPI

The roadshow kicks off with the first workshop on Tuesday 3rd October at 8:30 am at NETPark Incubator, Thomas Wright Way, Sedgefield. Places are free and participants are invited to register at www.uk-cpi.com/pe-roadshow.