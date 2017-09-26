Kaite Release New Spray Booms at Powtech 2017

Image Credits: Kaite Ltd

KAITE LTD design, manufacture and supply high pressure Spray Dry Lance assemblies.

Whether you are seeking to replace a Tetrapak, Stork or GEA Niro Spray Lance arrangement, or even install the very latest KAITE technology, we provide full technical and commissioning support to ensure your project is a success. Using the latest materials and manufacturing techniques, KAITE ensure its products lead the way in quality and design.

Our Spray Booms are completely customisable, from the length, scope of adjustment, blanking plates, connection type, shroud profile and even material!

KAITE can supply the whole package for your Spray Drying project!

KAITE can supply a complete set of Spray Drying Lances, including Spray Nozzle Assemblies with a full complement of spares and seal kits. KAITE also provide cleaning apparatus, measuring equipment and high pressure hygienic hose specifically for your project.

And of course, most importantly, KAITE can provide full technical support and aftermarket care.

