Agenda Confirmed - Powder Characterisation Seminar - 18 October 2017

The free one day seminar will provide delegates with an introduction to powder rheology.

Hosted at Deakin University, leaders in the field will discuss the importance of understanding powder behaviour and its relevance to industry, with a particular focus on additive manufacturing.

Speakers from:

  • Deakin University
  • Freeman Technology
  • Monash University

