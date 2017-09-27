Image Credits: StopSpy

A Policeman has developed StopSpy, the thinnest and most flexible webcam cover in the world. It is ideal to protect your and your children’s privacy.

International security agencies like the FBI recommend protecting all cameras on phones, laptops and desktops.

StopSpy comes in two sizes that fit 99% of mobile devices, tablets and computers on the market.

StopSpy is the only webcam cover designed for intensive daily use in smartphones and tablets. It is recommended for parents who want to protect their children’s privacy.

The inventor is Ismael Soltero (29), a Spanish Policeman with more than 10 years of experience. His profession has made him aware of the risks that individuals and companies are constantly exposed to, especially children and teenagers who are now using mobile devices and smartphones.

Now that we are almost permanently connected to the web using smartphones, computers or tablets; we can all be the victims or cybercriminals. However, children are the most vulnerable group. For this reason, I decided to create a webcam cover for intensive daily use on smartphones and tablets. Ismael Soltero, Inventor, StopSpy

The New Solution

After a full year of development, working with the support of a Spanish innovation incubator platform (Promoingenio.com), Ismael completed the invention of a flexible adhesive system thin as paper called StopSpy (StopSpycover.com).

His invention comes in two sizes and can be used on 99% of all the smartphones, tablets and computers on the market. The product was designed to be safe and strong, allowing for intensive use. Thanks to its extra strong adhesive, StopSpy is always safely secured. Parents are advised to install StopSpy on their children’s phones so they can protect themselves from prying eyes, bullies and cybercriminal. StopSpy can also be used on computers (desktops and laptops).

We Can All Become Victims

Espionage is no longer a matter restricted to hackers and governments. Nowadays, with just 20 euros, anyone without programming knowledge, can buy spyware on the internet! These programs fully track the victim, and some can remotely activate the webcams in phones, tablets and other devices.

To protect our privacy, international security agencies like the FBI recommend covering all cameras on phones, laptops and desktops. Famous and influential people, like the creator of Facebook and Pope Francis, keep their webcams covered using adhesive tapes or post-its.

Getting this new invention is easy. With just 16 euros you would get the units necessary to protect the average family. You can see the product in the popular crowdfunding web Kickstarter - http://kck.st/ 2f3kVUC.