SAKI America's Complete 3D Inspection System Solution Featured at SMTA Guadalajara 2017

Saki Corporation, an innovator in the field of automated optical and x-ray inspection equipment, will be presenting a complete 3D automated inspection system solution at SMTA Guadalajara 2017, being held October 18 and 19, at RIU Guadalajara, Chapalita, Guadalajara Mexico.

"Electronics manufacturing in Mexico is a major area of growth for 3D inspection equipment and the Smart Factory," said Satoshi Otake, general manager of SAKI America. "To maintain quality, reliability, and high-volume production, the Smart Factory/Industry 4.0 is going to prevail. Automated inspection equipment will use innovative technology to collect sensor information from other equipment along the assembly line, analyze this massive amount of data, and give real-time feedback, optimizing production, not just in one factory, but in manufacturing plants connected globally. Saki has been the leading inspection equipment manufacturer in these developments. We invite you to meet with our representatives at SMTA Guadalajara to find out how Saki's 3D SPI, AOI, and AXI systems can improve your end results."

Since its inception in 1994, Saki has led the way in the development of automatic recognition through robotic vision technology, applying ground-breaking image processing tools to solve inspection problems associated with printed circuit board assembly. Saki Corporation has headquarters in Tokyo, Japan with offices and sales and support centers around the world. Saki has Quality Management System JIS Q 9001:2008 and ISO 9001:2008 certifications.