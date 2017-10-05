Bruker Launches the ALPHA II, the Second Generation of the World’s Most Popular Compact FTIR System for Chemical Analysis, Applied Markets and Industrial Quality Control

Image Credits: Bruker

Today Bruker launched the new ALPHA II, the latest generation of the ALPHA series of compact FTIR spectrometers. The ALPHA II features fully-automated test routines for validation regarding operational qualification (OQ) and performance validation (PQ) as well as innovations in temperature-stabilized detector and high quality IR source technology. The ALPHA II now features an optional touch panel PC of industrial grade and OPUS-TOUCH, touchscreen software for easy and highly intuitive use which features build-in routine application workflows.

The ALPHA II includes several innovations further improving its performance and technical specifications. It is equipped with an IR-source that utilizes Bruker’s CenterGlowTM technology guaranteeing a constantly high intensity, and a life-time of at least 5 years. CenterGlowTM optimizes the location of the glowing area within the source to maximize the light flux. The detector of the ALPHA II is temperature-stabilized to accomplish a high robustness of the system against changes of the ambient temperature.

Due to the wide range of plug and play QuickSnapTM sampling modules the ALPHA II can be adopted suitable to almost any measurement scenario. For more advanced applications the extended capabilities of the OPUS software is available, than can be applied to the complete FTIR, FT-NIR, and Raman product portfolio of Bruker.

Performance readiness is automatically guaranteed through permanent checks of the involved components and periodically performed test measurements verifying the specification of the ALPHA II system. For regulated pharmaceutical laboratories the ALPHA II is prepared with fully-automated test routines for validation regarding operational qualification (OQ) and performance validation (PQ). Its software is compliant with 21CFRp11, and validation according to the US, European and Japanese Pharmacopeia using integrated NIST traceable standards (optionally available). Due to the compact footprint of a lab book, it is further a perfect fit for class rooms and teaching laboratories.