CHOMARAT will be at Kompozyt Expo in Crakow On 11-12 October 2017

CHOMARAT will be at the Kompozyt Expo trade show in Crakow. Its carbon reinforcements will be used to build a kayak during a live demo with equipment manufacturer Magnum developed by MVP.

The carbon fabric is easily laid up in a single step, with no need to reposition or cut it, which is a real advantage! Vincent Cholvy, Sales Manager, CHOMARAT

(View the Demo at stand W68)

The Group's distributor Polytor will also be exhibiting CHOMARAT products at its stand W41, where you can discover G-FLOW®, the structural flow-medium reinforcement developed for the infusion process, and "FX", the latest range of adhesive reinforcements that facilitate reinforcement lay-up in the mould.