Oxford Instruments Now Offers Paramount Process Facilities in Asia

Image Credits: Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments has enabled superior plasma process solutions for its customers in Asia by recently installing state of the art plasma etch equipment in their applications laboratory at the Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) in Taiwan. This further enhances the existing etch and deposition capabilities already provided by Oxford Instruments at the Institute.

The brand new PlasmaPro 100 Cobra and PlasmaPro 100 Polaris ICP etch tools were installed this month and are designed to serve their Asian customers, with a focus on the Optoelectronic, Wide Band Gap Discrete Device and Sensors markets.

As a company we are dedicated to delivering process solutions to our customers. These new tool installations show our commitment to achieving this for our Asian customers and complement our existing plasma etch and deposition systems already established in ITRI, enabling us to deliver efficient local service to our Asian markets. Our customers have the added benefit of full support from our dedicated applications team based in Taiwan ensuring a fast response to customer enquiries. Ian Wright, VP Sales and Service for Asia, Oxford Instruments Plasma Technology

These recent improvements to the ITRI laboratory continue the long-standing research-based collaboration agreement between the two companies, based on Oxford Instruments providing a research centre staffed by Oxford Instruments’ process engineers at ITRI to the benefit of the extensive Far East customer base.

The Oxford Instruments process laboratory at ITRI is performing leading process research and is ready to receive samples from customers.