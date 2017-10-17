New Technology for Concrete and Cement Testing

Image Credits: ELE International

ELE International has launched a new automatic control unit for concrete and cement testing. The ADR Touch Control Pro System brings the latest technology into the materials testing laboratory, whilst also combining a wide range of new features that have been developed specifically in response to feedback from ELE’s global network of customers.

This is the most significant product launch that ELE has made in over a decade. The advantages of the ADR Touch Pro are now available on new compression machines, and we are also able to offer the new system as an upgrade for existing ELE cement and concrete compression machines.

Tony Power, Managing Director, ELE International

A key feature of the ADR Touch Pro is its LAN connectivity for remote control via ELE’s PC based APP, known as ‘ELE Logger.’ This means that laboratory staff will be able to initiate and monitor tests away from the lab, and service staff will be able to conduct remote diagnostics.

The key drivers in the development process were the requirements to make testing easier, even more reliable and transparent. All of the most common Standard tests are built into the machine and users are guided intuitively through the testing process. The new 7 inch, high-resolution, colour touch-screen is scratch and splash proof, and is located in a flexible head that can be rotated to 75 degrees and tilted to 45 degrees. The screen display language is available in a choice of English, Spanish, Portuguese or French, and users can set tests as ‘favourites’ for faster start-up. As a result of these enhancements, concrete and cement testing will be easier than ever before, and ELE’s inbuilt product quality combined with test automation will remove the potential for human error and any inconsistencies between operators.

Adeel Hassan, Product Manager, ELE International

Automatic sample loading is provided by a closed-loop microprocessor controlled system, with automatic stress calculation. All test results are logged with the machine serial number, and load vs. time is plotted in real-time. “This means that labs will be able to clearly demonstrate full compliance with the testing standard,” Adeel adds. “This level of traceability is vital in any modern laboratory."

We recently undertook a rebranding process as a sign of our intent to take the lead in developing leading-edge technologies for materials testing. We are therefore extremely excited to launch the new ADR Touch Pro Control System which represents a quantum leap in concrete and cement testing, and we look forward to further new product launches in the near future.

Tony Power, Managing Director, ELE International

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Optical Metrology and its Current Trends

Optical Metrology has found increased demands for difficult environments and increased data storing capabilities. AZoM spoke Dr. Peter de Groot, of ZYGO, about his thoughts and expertise surrounding the subject and how he feels ZYGO will lead the industry moving forward.

Optical Metrology and its Current Trends

Accurate and Aesthetic Viscosity – Introducing the V-Compact

Fungilab’s main focus since its establishment has been to research, develop and manufacture the most advanced viscometers in order to offer our clients the highest and most accurate performance in the viscosity measurement. In this interview, AZoM speaks to Fungilab CEO, Ernest Buira.

Accurate and Aesthetic Viscosity – Introducing the V-Compact

Using New Techniques to Understand Corrosion

In this interview, Professor Philip Withers, Regius Professor of Material at The University of Manchester, talks to AZoM about the ESPRC Prosperity Partnership project he is leading, and how it is tackling the problem of corrosion.

Using New Techniques to Understand Corrosion

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »