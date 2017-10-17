New Technology for Concrete and Cement Testing

Image Credits: ELE International

ELE International has launched a new automatic control unit for concrete and cement testing. The ADR Touch Control Pro System brings the latest technology into the materials testing laboratory, whilst also combining a wide range of new features that have been developed specifically in response to feedback from ELE’s global network of customers.

This is the most significant product launch that ELE has made in over a decade. The advantages of the ADR Touch Pro are now available on new compression machines, and we are also able to offer the new system as an upgrade for existing ELE cement and concrete compression machines. Tony Power, Managing Director, ELE International

A key feature of the ADR Touch Pro is its LAN connectivity for remote control via ELE’s PC based APP, known as ‘ELE Logger.’ This means that laboratory staff will be able to initiate and monitor tests away from the lab, and service staff will be able to conduct remote diagnostics.

The key drivers in the development process were the requirements to make testing easier, even more reliable and transparent. All of the most common Standard tests are built into the machine and users are guided intuitively through the testing process. The new 7 inch, high-resolution, colour touch-screen is scratch and splash proof, and is located in a flexible head that can be rotated to 75 degrees and tilted to 45 degrees. The screen display language is available in a choice of English, Spanish, Portuguese or French, and users can set tests as ‘favourites’ for faster start-up. As a result of these enhancements, concrete and cement testing will be easier than ever before, and ELE’s inbuilt product quality combined with test automation will remove the potential for human error and any inconsistencies between operators. Adeel Hassan, Product Manager, ELE International

Automatic sample loading is provided by a closed-loop microprocessor controlled system, with automatic stress calculation. All test results are logged with the machine serial number, and load vs. time is plotted in real-time. “This means that labs will be able to clearly demonstrate full compliance with the testing standard,” Adeel adds. “This level of traceability is vital in any modern laboratory."