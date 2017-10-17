Leading Edge Materials Participates in a Swedish Government Funded Research Project

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (“Leading Edge Materials”) or (the Company”) is pleased to make an announcement of its participation in a Swedish Government Funded research project entitled “Natural Swedish Graphite for Future Lithium Ion Batteries”.

Leading Edge Materials is a founding participant in the project, together with the Ångström Advanced Battery Centre (“ÅABC”), Uppsala University, Sweden. The project concentrates on the optimization and application of high purity natural graphite as anode material for lithium ion batteries, making use of graphite sourced from Leading Edge Material’s Woxna project in Sweden. Vinnova, a Swedish government agency working under the Ministry of Enterprise and Innovation in order to promote research investment, provides a major part of the funding.

The Natural Swedish Graphite project brings together an extremely knowledgeable team with decades of lithium ion battery research along with development experience. Headed by Uppsala University’s Professor Kristina Edström, the ÅABC is considered to be the largest battery research group in the Nordic countries with research concentrating on all aspects of the chemistry of fuel cells and rechargeable batteries. The budget of the total project is SEK 1.75 million (approximately CA$270,000) and the project is scheduled to go on until Q3 2019.

ÅABC is looking forward to working with Woxna battery graphite to develop a superior anode material both technically and environmentally for the future cell manufacturers in Europe and the world. Professor Kristina Edström, Uppsala University

Project aims include:

Optimization of the natural graphite purification process with an environmental impact that is as low as possible;

The production of natural graphite powder with optimized particle size distribution and shape in order to facilitate rapid lithium movement;

Testing of graphite electrodes by employing new processes and binders for commercialization;

Production of polymeric composites capable of withstanding long term exposure to high temperatures and humidity by using graphene as diffusion barrier.