MakerBot Introduces New Experimental Platform for 3D Printing Experts

MakerBot is proud to announce the arrival of MakerBot Labs, an experimental platform for engineers and developers to create, build, customize, and collaborate on MakerBot 3D printing solutions. It was born out of the feedback from MakerBot’s advanced users looking to tap their innovative spirit and expand their 3D printing experience.

Credit: Business Wire

MakerBot Labs offers the freedom to experiment with advanced 3D printing features and materials. This gives designers and engineers a powerful sandbox to push the limits of 3D printing, while still retaining the option to fall back on extensively tested MakerBot solutions. Tested reliability when you need it, and the freedom to experiment and innovate.

“This release marks another stage of MakerBot’s growth and 3D printing leadership,” explains MakerBot CEO Nadav Goshen. “MakerBot built some of the industry’s first desktop 3D printers, then the first fully connected 3D printers, and most recently launched solutions for Educators and Professionals that go much wider than our hardware offering. Focusing on these customers’ needs, we learned that the main barrier to wider 3D printing adoption was the lack of a reliable and easy to use solution.”

He continues, “now, after setting high industry standards for what makes a quality and reliable 3D printing experience, we’re introducing this new, more open platform as a direct response to our advanced users calling for greater freedom with materials and software. This comes as an added option to our advanced users who are looking to experiment, but still need the industry’s best reliability out of the box. MakerBot is especially proud to offer the flexibility and experimentation that MakerBot Labs adds to our existing solutions.”

Here are the first products to be released under the new MakerBot Labs, available now on MakerBot.com:

Source: https://www.makerbot.com/