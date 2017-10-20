HÜBNER Photonics to Distribute ALS Products in D/A/CH and Nordics

HÜBNER Photonics, a division of the HÜBNER Group, is pleased to be appointed by Azur Light Systems (ALS) of France to distribute their products in Germany, Austria and Switzerland (D/A/CH) as well as the Nordics from June 1st 2017. HÜBNER Photonics’ leading laser technology company, Cobolt AB, will distribute ALS in the Nordics.

Azur Light Systems manufactures high performance, single frequency, high power CW fiber lasers and amplifiers, complementing well the laser product range from HÜBNER Photonics. Ingolf Cedra, CEO of HÜBNER Photonics, says ‘the ALS product line is aligned with our current portfolio ensuring our customers will benefit from being able to source a broader range of high performance lasers in turn leading to a prosperous relationship between HÜBNER Photonics and ALS’.

HÜBNER/Cobolt have proven expertise and experience in the scientific and industrial markets of interest to us, this relationship should help enable significant commercial acceleration in D/A/CH and the Nordics.

Nicholas Traynor, CEO, Azur Light Systems

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Cooling Generators with Hydrogen

In this interview, Thomas Skoczylas, Territory Sales Manager from Proton OnSite talks to AZoM about cooling generators with hydrogen.

Cooling Generators with Hydrogen

Optical Metrology and its Current Trends

Optical Metrology has found increased demands for difficult environments and increased data storing capabilities. AZoM spoke Dr. Peter de Groot, of ZYGO, about his thoughts and expertise surrounding the subject and how he feels ZYGO will lead the industry moving forward.

Optical Metrology and its Current Trends

Accurate and Aesthetic Viscosity – Introducing the V-Compact

Fungilab’s main focus since its establishment has been to research, develop and manufacture the most advanced viscometers in order to offer our clients the highest and most accurate performance in the viscosity measurement. In this interview, AZoM speaks to Fungilab CEO, Ernest Buira.

Accurate and Aesthetic Viscosity – Introducing the V-Compact
Sialon Metering Valves

Sialon Metering Valves

Syalon 050 is finding increased use as a metering valve for abrasive slurries, particularly for chemical and sub–sea applications. Reasons for its populkarity are provided as are examples of how it performs in relation to inconel and silicon carbide.

From International Syalons
nCS1 Microfluidic Cartridges

nCS1 Microfluidic Cartridges

The nCS1 instrument from Spectradyne depends upon nanofabricated disposable analysis cartridges. These microfluidic devices are centered on an innovative patented nanoparticle analyzer (NPA) technology that makes use of resistive pulse sensing.

From Spectradyne

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »