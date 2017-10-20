HÜBNER Photonics to Distribute ALS Products in D/A/CH and Nordics

HÜBNER Photonics, a division of the HÜBNER Group, is pleased to be appointed by Azur Light Systems (ALS) of France to distribute their products in Germany, Austria and Switzerland (D/A/CH) as well as the Nordics from June 1st 2017. HÜBNER Photonics’ leading laser technology company, Cobolt AB, will distribute ALS in the Nordics.

Azur Light Systems manufactures high performance, single frequency, high power CW fiber lasers and amplifiers, complementing well the laser product range from HÜBNER Photonics. Ingolf Cedra, CEO of HÜBNER Photonics, says ‘the ALS product line is aligned with our current portfolio ensuring our customers will benefit from being able to source a broader range of high performance lasers in turn leading to a prosperous relationship between HÜBNER Photonics and ALS’.