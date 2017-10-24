IONICON presents the new CHARON aerosol inlet for PTR-TOFMS

IONICON Analytik, the Austrian based leading manufacturer of real-time trace gas analyzers, introduces a new sample introduction system for aerosols to complement its PTR-TOFMS series products: CHARON.

This revolutionary new inlet enables IONICON PTR-TOFMS series instruments to measure aerosols directly with the most versatile, reliable and proven technology for VOC analysis available on the market: PTR-MS. One single instrument from the PTR-MS market leader IONICON, covers VOCs and now additionally allows the molecular-level characterization of sub-µm particulate organic matter in real-time.

Future IONICON customers can use their real-time analytical instrument to monitor VOCs, IVOCs, SVOCs and LVOCs with the all-in-one CHARON PTR-TOFMS.

Benefits of CHARON

On-line and real-time characterization of non-refractory organic sub-µm particulate matter

Low limits of detection allow for laboratory-based and ambient measurements

Allows to detect the majority of atmospheric organic carbon with a single instrument

An exclusive add-on to selected IONICON PTR-TOFMS series instruments

What to expect from CHARON

The new CHemical Analysis of aeRosol ON-line (CHARON) particle inlet coupled to IONICON PTRTOFMS instruments quantitatively detects organic sub-µm particulate matter as well as particulate ammonium and nitrate at single digit ng/m³ mass concentration levels in real-time.

In addition, the CHARON particle inlet significantly extends the range of compounds that can be detected by PTR-MS from gas-phase volatile and intermediate volatile organics (VOC and IVOC) to particle-phase intermediate, semi and low volatile organic compounds (IVOC, SVOC and LVOC, respectively).

With its high temporal resolution and the high degree of conserved chemical composition information, CHARON PTR-TOFMS is thus the perfect analytical technique to identify and quantitatively follow atmospheric particulate tracer compounds like levoglucosan and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons. One-minute resolved data of hundreds of identified chemical compositions boost the quality of source apportionment (e.g. by positive matrix factorization; PMF) to an unseen level. CHARON is best combined with the new PTR-TOF 6000 X2 for an ultimate performance experience, high mass resolving power and utmost detection sensitivity.