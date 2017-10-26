Posted in | Materials Processing

EcoMet 30 – Semi-Automatic and Manual Grinder Polishers Introduced by Buehler at Heat Treat 2017

Lake Bluff, IL,   Buehler, a global industrial manufacturer of value added consumables and testing equipment is introducing the EcoMet 30 Semi-Automatic and Manual Grinder and Polisher for use in heat treat, automotive, aerospace, and electronic laboratory environments where fast reliable results are required in production environments.   The EcoMet 30 will be officially unveiled at the 29th Heat Treating Society Conference and Expo in Columbus, Ohio at Buehler’s booth #2002.  Quality control and lab technicians now have a choice of more robust semi-automatic or manual grinder polisher with the power to perform in high sample, high use environments.

Image Credits: Buehler

The EcoMet 30 Semi-Automatic provides simple operation for grinding and polishing with an ergonomic base that is easy to clean. Constructed from solid cast aluminum, the EcoMet 30 range is designed for maximum robustness and reliability in the most challenging of environments.  The EcoMet 30 Manual provides simple operation and includes a splash guard, ergonomic design and low bowl height for better control and comfort.  The straight drain, removable bowl liner and quick remove platen make daily maintenance a breeze.

The EcoMet 30 semi-automatic version includes a user-friendly touchscreen interface, with all functions on the front screen without complicated menus.  The pneumatic polishing head also has an easy load specimen holder and swing-out head to maximize efficiencies of use.

The robust cast aluminum platform used for both the Semi-Automatic and Manual models greatly enhances performance and durability.  The careful design of ergonomics will speed and simplify sample preparation, key to efficiency in intensive use environments.

