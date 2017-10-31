High-Performing Photon Counting Detector Released By Direct Conversion

Direct Conversion announce the release of their new high-performing photon counting detector. CEO Spencer Gunn was keen to get the product ready for launch at ASNT.

We know that this is the best audience to showcase Thor.For the people who are looking for inspection and testing products which have been designed for the job, Thor is a hard-working, long life, robust X-ray detection tool with amazingly superior image quality and performance.

Thor is the latest addition to the XCounter brand product range. A rugged, dual-energy, direct conversion X-ray detector with an IP67 rated housing that is specifically designed for use in challenging environments and difficult working conditions.

Based on CdTE-CMOS technology for low maintenance and high performance, it provides a 100 micron pixel size, imaging speeds of up to 2000fps, MTF >80% at 2lp/mm and superior image quality.

Thor has been designed to incorporate dual energy acquisition with anti-coincidence technology, making it fast, efficient and effective in testing environments.

Direct Conversion Group are showcasing products from their Ajat and XCounter brands at the event.

Source: Direct Conversion