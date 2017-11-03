Solid State Laser manufacturer Lasertel Inc. purchases an Oxford Instruments ICPCVD advanced deposition solution for improved device performance

Oxford Instruments Plasma Technology is pleased to announce that Lasertel Inc of Arizona, US have recently purchased one of their advanced inductively coupled plasma chemical vapour deposition (ICPCVD) systems for the manufacture of Solid State Lasers (SSL).

Image Credits: Oxford Instruments

Creation of high density plasmas in the ICP source means the ICPCVD technique delivers deposition of high quality dielectric films at low temperature with low damage. Low temperature deposition ensures temperature sensitive films and devices can be processed successfully. This process solution from Oxford Instruments achieves industry leading film quality at low deposition temperatures, opening up a wider parameter window for laser device requirements.

We have a long history of working with SSL manufacturers and have developed our latest process solutions to fit closely with the ever increasing demands of our customers to improve their manufacturing process. By using this technology Lasertel are able to push their device performance. Chris Hodson, Senior Deposition Product Manager, Oxford Instruments



Prabhu Thiagarajan, Lasertel VP of Engineering, says: ‘We have relied on equipment from Oxford Instruments for many years and are grateful for their partnership with us to push the envelope on our more demanding applications’