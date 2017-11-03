Solid State Laser manufacturer Lasertel Inc. purchases an Oxford Instruments ICPCVD advanced deposition solution for improved device performance

Oxford Instruments Plasma Technology is pleased to announce that Lasertel Inc of Arizona, US have recently purchased one of their advanced inductively coupled plasma chemical vapour deposition (ICPCVD) systems for the manufacture of Solid State Lasers (SSL).

Image Credits: Oxford Instruments

Creation of high density plasmas in the ICP source means the ICPCVD technique delivers deposition of high quality dielectric films at low temperature with low damage. Low temperature deposition ensures temperature sensitive films and devices can be processed successfully. This process solution from Oxford Instruments achieves industry leading film quality at low deposition temperatures, opening up a wider parameter window for laser device requirements.

We have a long history of working with SSL manufacturers and have developed our latest process solutions to fit closely with the ever increasing demands of our customers to improve their manufacturing process. By using this technology Lasertel are able to push their device performance.

Chris Hodson, Senior Deposition Product Manager, Oxford Instruments


Prabhu Thiagarajan, Lasertel VP of Engineering, says: ‘We have relied on equipment from Oxford Instruments for many years and are grateful for their partnership with us to push the envelope on our more demanding applications’

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Cooling Generators with Hydrogen

In this interview, Thomas Skoczylas, Territory Sales Manager from Proton OnSite talks to AZoM about cooling generators with hydrogen.

Cooling Generators with Hydrogen

Optical Metrology and its Current Trends

Optical Metrology has found increased demands for difficult environments and increased data storing capabilities. AZoM spoke Dr. Peter de Groot, of ZYGO, about his thoughts and expertise surrounding the subject and how he feels ZYGO will lead the industry moving forward.

Optical Metrology and its Current Trends

Accurate and Aesthetic Viscosity – Introducing the V-Compact

Fungilab’s main focus since its establishment has been to research, develop and manufacture the most advanced viscometers in order to offer our clients the highest and most accurate performance in the viscosity measurement. In this interview, AZoM speaks to Fungilab CEO, Ernest Buira.

Accurate and Aesthetic Viscosity – Introducing the V-Compact
LED Lights for Building Safety - AlightForLife®

LED Lights for Building Safety - AlightForLife®

A directional Way Finding Safety LED light is capable of being actuated by sensing the sound of Fire Alarm sounders. It is also a volt free version that can link to any system that may need the light to be activated during guidance or evacuation.

From H3S Ltd
SANTIS 0804

SANTIS 0804

The DECTRIS SANTIS 0804 is considered to be the first detector that is dedicated to offer the spectral and low dose capabilities of Hybrid Photon Counting (HPC) technology to the medical imaging community.

From Dectris Ltd
Grease for Vacuums - PFPE

Grease for Vacuums - PFPE

A new addition has been made to the Apiezon range of high vacuum greases. PFPE 501 has the same quality and reliability synonymous with the Apiezon brand.

From APIEZON

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »