Nordson DIMA introduces new inline concept for hot bar bonding and soldering at Productronica 2017

Nordson DIMA, a division of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ: NDSN), will exhibit a range of products at Productronica, the world's leading trade fair for electronics development and production, to be held in Munich, Germany, on November 14-17, 2017, in Hall A2, stands 345 and 578.

Image Credits: Nordson

Nordson DIMA will introduce its standardized automated inline concept for heat seal bonding, called the C-Quence™, and will include three unique modules for alignment, ACF laminating, and final bonding, but additional modules can be added for more process options. Nordson DIMA will also demonstrate its popular hot bar soldering and heat seal bonding desktop models and stand-alone systems, which are ideal for connecting flex-to-PCBs, flex-to-flex, flex-to-LCD, and wires-to-PCB in the electronics assembly industry.

In the European market, Nordson DIMA provides its customers with dispensing and coating products. Two new systems will be at the show with Nordson DIMA's German distributor, AAT Aston, in stand A2.578. The new Elite Coater offers more options to better use and maintain the coating system, including a new software option that makes it possible to remove the manual pressure regulator on the front of the machine. A demonstration of the Hybrid Dispenser will feature its new capability to handle an extra pick-and-place tool. Glue can be applied to the bottom piece, and the top piece can be placed and connected to it directly after the glue is dispensed.