iNLABTEC AG has introduced Universal Pipette Filter Plugs designed to provide a final barrier to protect the internal components of your pipettes from contamination due to accidental splashes during pipetting, foaming samples or aerosolized vapours.

As well as offering a cost-effective alternative to filter tips, the flexible foam design of Inlabtec pipette filter plugs offer the unique versatility to fit into any brand of pipette with cone opening of 3 - 4.5 mm.

Our new universal filter plugs are made from flexible foam which allows their insertion in many different pipette brands in much the same way that soft ear plugs fit into different sized ear canals to protect against high sound pressure. The autoclavable foam we use has a high adsorption rate and has absolutely no effect on pipette accuracy. We developed the universal filter plugs originally for users of our Inlabtec Serial Diluter which is used by microbiology labs around the world. However for almost any pipetting application - Inlabtec pipette filter plugs offer an easy, reliable and cost effective way to keep the body of your pipette clean and like as filter tips minimize the risk of false results caused by cross-contamination Ernst Freydl, CEO of iNLABTEC AG

For further information on universal filter plugs and to request a free sample pack please visit the news section here

iNLABTEC AG was set-up to develop and provide research and quality control labs in the food industry with complete solutions that incorporate innovative and eco-friendly consumables enabling reliable and cost-saving sample processing.



