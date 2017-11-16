ETW Energietechnik expands the modern energy supply concept of the University of Göttingen and the University Medical School (UMG)

The basic supply of electricity and gas to the economy is one of the pillars of the Energy Industry Act. However, even more elementary is the safe and reliable energy supply in the medical sector. Both electricity and heat can save lives here.

ETW Energietechnik installs the unit in a building of the University Hospital. The hospital‘s annual heat energy requirement corresponds to that of 33,000 private households. The base load is now supplied by 4.75 megawatts of thermal energy from the environmentally friendly combined heat and power plant.

In order to ensure this security of supply in the future, the University Medical Foundation (UMG) and the University of Göttingen have initiated an innovative energy supply concept. A modern, decentralised energy and heat supply system is intended to bring production close to consumers in the future. Three large combined heat and power plants are to be built for this purpose: one at the university hospital and two at the university.

By the end of 2017, the first of the three power plants will supply around half of the electricity required and the base load of the heat required by the university hospital. The 4.5 megawatt power plant is supplied by ETW Energietechnik, the Moers-based specialist for energy plants, and has an outstanding overall efficiency of almost 90 percent (electricity + heat output).

Delivery of the 53 tonne MWM engine for ETW Energietechnik‘s cogeneration
plant. With an electrical output of 4.5 megawatts, about half
of the total power required by the university hospital is generated.

The 4.7 million euro project is financed by the state of Lower Saxony. The investment not only saves energy costs. The security of supply and the saving of 6,500 tons of CO2 per year also contribute to climate protection.

