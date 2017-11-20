Michelman Asia Pacific Celebrates Its 20th Anniversary in Singapore with Capacity Expansion and Grand Opening Ceremony

Michelman is marking two decades of providing water-based coatings and surface modifying additives to the Asia Pacific markets with a capacity expansion of our manufacturing facilities.

We have recently invested in a 20-ton reactor, which will double our production capabilities and complement our existing 400 kg, 6000 kg, and 12000 kg reactors. This occasion also marks laying the foundation for improving our Advanced Technology Center. The laboratory expansion will include advance equipment for barrier testing and for improving the characterization of both the physical and chemical properties of coatings. These capability improvements will benefit our competitive benchmarking, customer service & training and in-house expertise.

A Capacity Expansion Grand Opening Ceremony will be held on November 28th, 2017 at Michelman’s Singapore Technology Centre and feature presentations from Mr. Steve Shifman, President & CEO of Michelman, as well as Mr Gian Yi-Hsen, Regional President, Americas, of the Singapore Economic Development Board. The event will include a plant and laboratory tour which will showcase the new reactor as well as other state-of-the-art testing equipment.

Our high-performing associates, along with our partners and customers are to be thanked for the company’s success in this region,great people and great partners equals great success.

Steven Wong, Vice President and Managing Director of Michelman Asia Pacific

This continued investment in the Asia Pacific region complements and supports past acquisition activity and organic growth in Asia, and will allow Michelman to better serve our expanding customer base, particularly in China and India. The Singapore location will not only serve as an Advanced Manufacturing Site and Technology Center, but also a Regional Logistics hub and Shared Service Center for Finance and HR activities.

Singapore is proud to be a key manufacturing site for Michelman over the last two decades, and today’s expansion is a testament to their commitment to strengthen their footprint here to serve growth markets in Asia, we look forward to further success together.

Cindy Koh, Director, Energy & Chemicals of the Singapore Economic Development Board.

