Monitoring Coolant Flow to Industrial and Medical Lasers

Used in thousands of industrial and medical laser installations, the Titan Enterprises 800 Series turbine flowmeter is a trusted monitoring device that ensures accurate and repeatable long-term operation.

There are many applications of industrial and medical lasers. Whether used for cutting, welding, micro-machining, cosmetic or eye surgery - lasers generate a significant amount of heat. To ensure stable long-term laser performance, this heat needs to be quickly and effectively dissipated. Water circulated through a chiller or heat transfer system is a popular cooling method for lasers. To ensure consistent laser cooling accurate and repeatable water flow measurement is required. Titan Enterprises has supplied variants of its 800 Series turbine flowmeter to several leading industrial and medical laser system integrators for this application.

Titan Enterprises 800 Series flowmeter offers an excellent balance of measurement accuracy, long term resistance to coolant fluids, high reliability and ease of maintenance. Operating over 6 flow ranges from 0.05 to 15 litres per minute, the 800 Series turbine flowmeter combines high performance and competitive pricing. Using totally non-metallic wetted components makes the 800 Series turbine flowmeter is an ideal choice for the metering of laser coolant flow.

For further information on the 800 Series turbine flowmeter please visit here or contact Titan Enterprises on +44-1935-812790 / [email protected]



