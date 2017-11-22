Anglia expands offering of small pack quantities, improves Anglia Live

Anglia Components today announced that it has expanded the offering of competitively priced, small pack quantities including split reels, across thousands more stock items on their newly improved Anglia Live website for same day shipment.

Small pack quantities displayed on improved Anglia Live

Customers looking to order low volumes for design and prototype phases can now access stock items on commodity Surface Mount parts in small quantities supplied in cut tape format. Up to ten breaks can now be shown for each part, giving customers much greater choice and complete transparency of pricing. For the volume production phase, Anglia is committed to maintaining in-depth inventory held in the UK and priced competitively, with flexible shipment options tailored to the customer’s needs. The small pack quantity service is in addition to Anglia’s Ready Reel service, which provides production ready smaller reels of popular components for use on standard pick and place machines, and maintains full lot traceability back to the original manufacturer’s batch.

Anglia is committed to supporting customers through all the phases of a project’s life from initial design through prototype to volume production. With small pack quantities, our support in the early phases is now as comprehensive and flexible as our support during volume production. Steve Rawlins, CEO, Anglia.

At the same time, Anglia has rolled out other improvements to Anglia Live, improving loading speed and streamlining navigation. Market Sections have been introduced which cover IoT, Industrial, Lighting and many other applications, the new Market Sections replace the previous satellite websites such as Anglia Lighting and Anglia Displays giving all of Anglia’s customers a single destination.

Anglia Live is one of the industry’s most comprehensive sources for information on the specification and availability of components recommended for new designs. It lists all active supplier part numbers, including lines not held in stock, and cross-references over 2 million industry standard part numbers. This data can be searched with a powerful parametric search engine populated with data verified and entered by Anglia to ensure complete consistency of presentation. All listings include full visibility of Anglia current and projected stock levels and any product change or termination notifications (PCN / PTN) issued by the supplier. Historic PCN and PTN information is also available. Anglia Live is available to customers in the UK and Eire.