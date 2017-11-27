Nylon Filter Cartridge Optimised for Petrochemical Processing

With maximum operating temperatures of 150°C and compatibility with petrochemical products including aromatics, Amazon Filters SupaSpun II Nylon filter cartridges provide unmatched performance for use in refineries and other downstream chemical processing applications including alkylation units and caustic removal processes.

Compatibility with oils, fats, and other hydrocarbons combined with high stability allows processing of these fluids at higher temperatures and lower viscosities than polypropylene filters would allow, leading to higher process throughputs and longer filter cartridge life, reducing manufacturing costs.

Available in absolute micron ratings from 1 to 180 and with lengths and end cap configurations to suit most industry standard fittings and housings, the fully thermally welded all Nylon 6 construction of the SupaSpun II filter avoids the weakness and extractables risk of adhesive bonded products.