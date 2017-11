In order to optimize sample traceability during clinical research processes, Micronic launches the 4.00ml tube with external thread. The 2D coded tube is designed to have a massive working volume of 3.40ml, while minimizing the height of the tube. The 4.00ml tube is ideal for centrifuging samples, due to its optimal sealing performance and external thread which eliminates the possibility of the sample coming into contact with the screw thread, greatly reducing the chance of cross-contamination while improving sample integrity. Furthermore, the high volume of the tube is also suitable for the storage of solid samples in for example agriculture and biodiversity research applications.