New Application Note - In-Line PAT for High Shear Wet Granulation by Measuring Drag Force Flow

Freeman Technology is pleased to announce the release of ‘In-Line PAT for High Shear Wet Granulation (HSWG) by Measuring Drag Force Flow’.

A number of challenges may be faced when processing powders. They may flow differently in the process, certain blends may be prone to segregation or agglomeration, they may react differently to process inputs such as added water content, affecting the properties of the bulk material. HSWG is commonly used in the pharmaceutical industry to combine multiple components of a blend into a more free-flowing, homogenous intermediate product for downstream processing.

The effect of changes due to formulation, process design, or equipment scale, are typically assessed on the attributes of dried granules or end-products. However, a Quality by Design (QbD) approach requires both material properties and process parameters to be understood. This study evaluates an accurate in-line method of quantifying the evolution of granule properties during a granulation process, and offers the potential to develop enhanced process control strategies.

Please click here to view or download the application note.