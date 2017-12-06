CorDEX Announces Launch Of All New TOUGHPIX DIGITHERM Digital Imaging Camera Series

CorDEX have announced the release of the all new TOUGHPIX DIGITHERM camera series, comprising of a world’s first – an intrinsically safe combined 5mega pixel digital camera and onboard thermal imager.

Offering ground-breaking affordability in exchange for an impressive array of features, the TOUGHPIX DIGITHERM series sets a new industry standard for delivering a compact and lightweight, yet rugged, digital imaging camera. The new cameras allow users to quickly detect issues, conduct accurate measurements and document findings for remedial action.

The TOUGHPIX DIGITHERM cameras feature a rich set of new hardware, software and technical specifications designed from the ground up to set the highest standard in the industry. Manufactured from lightweight but tough, aircraft grade aluminium, every single component in the TOUGHPIX DIGITHERM has been selected with one goal in mind – quality that’s built to last.

Douglas Walker, Research Director said “CorDEX have pioneered an intrinsically safe dual mode radiometric camera. DIGITHERM provides digital and thermal imaging in a compact tough package with a low entry cost. The high resolution visual image combined with the capable 80x60 IR image opens up many application areas. Problem hot spots are easily made visible and located accurately in tough environments.”

With its industry leading, 5 megapixel visual sensor, motorised automatic focus and ultrabright LED flash, TOUGHPIX DIGITHERM takes crystal clear, high resolution digital images in broad daylight a swell as darker environments. Not only this, but the cameras include a thermal imaging camera, meaning its duel functionality is the perfect hybrid for any situation. Additionally, the cameras offer adaptive thermal blending, WIFI, onboard analysis tools, a removable memory card and removable battery.

Tony Holliday, CEO confirmed CorDEX had gone back to its roots “CorDEX made a name for itself by introducing the first ATEX certified digital camera with flash almost ten years ago. Today, with the launch of TOUGHPIX DIGITHERM, CorDEX has again set the bar not only providing a ground up developed digital imaging camera, but a camera more resembling mainstream compact cameras with the additional benefits of a rugged Intrinsically Safe design, plus onboard thermal imager.”

The TOUGHPIX DIGITHERM series is available through select distributors and directly from CorDEX Instruments. To buy the TOUGHPIX DIGITHERM or to learn more about the series, please click here.