The New Generation of Force Testers Is Here

Chatillon introduces the new, enhanced CS2 Series of force testing machines for tensile and compression testing up to 5 kN (1124 lbf). These easy-to-use force testing machines are ideal for testing a wide range of materials such as plastics, packaging, medical devices, automotive, electronics, textiles, rubber and pharmaceuticals.

The CS2 testing machines are available in a 1 kN (225 lbf) and a 5 kN (1124 lbf) frame capacity.

Both single column force testers feature an enhanced 2-in-1 laptop console with a user-friendly, robust and reliable 9” touch screen for use in production environments. The laptop comes with a very intuitive user interface regardless of the skill level of the operator. A few touches are all it takes to set up a test, select runs and generate reports.

Quick boot up time and start up screens, split Windows keyboard layout and improved widgets guiding its users through simple test setups are among some of the new features of the CS2 Series, just as spring calculation, dual load peak results absolute distance measurement and barcode input have been added to the range of new functionalities.

The CS2 Series comes with intuitive set ups for tensile testing, compression testing, sheer testing, flexural testing and advanced multi-stage testing that conform to ISO or ASTM testing procedures.

The CS2-225 model offers a large work area with 180 mm throat depth and a 500 mm crosshead travel while the CS2-1100 offers an even larger work area with 150 mm throat depth and a 800 mm crosshead travel.

Both models are available with an extensive range of grips, fixtures, extensometers and software options and a wide range of work tables for increased flexibility.

Test results are displayed live on the screen during testing and can automatically be exported via RS232 after each test. Reports can be exported into both pdf and .csv files. Data storage can be done easily internally or on an external server, which provides for efficient procedures for documenting yields, product quality and performance.

The CS2 Series feature two levels of user access: supervisor and operator. Both levels can be password protected. The supervisor level has complete system access, while the operator level can be configured to only have specified tests or test functions.

To enhance ease of use, specific tests can be defined as favorites to be displayed on the startup screen for immediate testing.

The Chatillon CS2 Series is CE approved and designed and manufactured in United States.

Chatillon – Measuring Up to Your Standards

Chatillon is a brand of AMETEK Sensor, Test & Calibration (STC), which offers a comprehensive range of materials testing and force measurement equipment for metals, wood, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, packaging, food, plastic and rubber.

Featured on the popular television series How Its Made, AMETEK STC is among the world’s leading manufacturers of materials testing equipment, which are manufactured to the highest quality standards at its plant in Largo, FL, USA.