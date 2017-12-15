New automatic way to test SAE J2979 stress relaxation

Elastocon is happy to announce that we have now a new addition to our assortment of ageing ovens for continuous stress relaxation tests. The new oven EB 21 LTHTP has four cells with individual control of both the air exchange rate as well as the temperature. This is the first oven that can offer individual temperature control for an oven with programmable cycling temperature.

The cooling is done with tap water, and to be able to reach standard laboratory temperature the water temperature should not exceed +18 °C. Water consumption is very low. Maximum temperature is 300 °C.

This enables automatic relaxation tests according to ISO 3384-B and SAE J2979 where the force measurements is done at standard laboratory temperature, without the need to lift the jigs out of the oven for cooling in the ambient temperature. Now you can test 4 different single samples/materials in individual temperature cycling, in the same oven at the same time.

And since no moving of the jigs is necessary, you will not have the disadvantage with the negative effect of the result that moving the jigs will cause, and you’ll save a lot of time since the manual work is eliminated during this test compared to traditional discontinuous test. Not to forget that you’ll have continuous saved logging point throughout the whole test instead of only the actual manually made measured values at certain points. With less work you’ll have more data available after your test is done.