Advanced Laboratory Management System Now Available on a Global Scale

Laboratory scientists across the globe can now benefit from a software system that helps them manage the entire lab, designed to support process adherence, data integrity and complete regulatory compliance.

With advanced functionality for sample management and data archiving across the laboratory, the new Thermo Scientific Chromeleon XTR Laboratory Management system provides users with data software that surpasses traditional chromatography data systems (CDS) and is designed to facilitate global compliance with cFDA, USFDA, MHRA, EU and cGXP. The system will make its global debut at Pittcon 2018 (booth 2353) at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando.

We are committed to the development of innovative systems that enable customers to advance their research while meeting increasingly stringent regulations essential for compliance. The ability to demonstrate data governance and data integrity has become increasingly important to customers. The Chromeleon XTR now offers comprehensive compliance tools to provide our customers with peace of mind while they focus on their research. David Leitham, Vice President/General Manager, Chromatography and Mass Spectrometry Software, Thermo Fisher Scientific

Image Credits: Thermo Fisher Scientific

Designed for 24/7 continuous uptime, the Chromeleon XTR organizes the user’s complete testing process, and can deliver fast and efficient sample testing. Features include:

Exceptional data integrity, through automated version control of all data and user access, and training record controls helps ensure personnel performing analyses received customer-required training

through automated version control of all data and user access, and training record controls helps ensure personnel performing analyses received customer-required training Automatically generated barcoded labels, to enable sample tracking throughout the lab

to enable sample tracking throughout the lab Vendor-independent bi-directional instrument communication and complete control of analytical data with instrument calibration and maintenance monitoring promotes use of only in-service instruments

and complete control of analytical data with instrument calibration and maintenance monitoring promotes use of only in-service instruments eWorkflows aimed at mitigating errors in standard operating procedures

aimed at mitigating errors in standard operating procedures SmartLink intelligent data visualization to support productivity

to support productivity Dynamic data updates designed to decrease user time required post-analysis

The Chromeleon XTR captures data from any analytical technique, not just chromatography. This innovative, single-software solution enables users to review a complete analysis for samples, along with relevant key performance indicators and other data, via robust spreadsheet-based reporting. The software uses secure, future-proofed centralized data archives to help ensure data integrity and compliance along with the ability to locate and retrieve data at any time. Additionally, data can be converted to a vendor-neutral format for long-term storage and viewing without the software.

More information on the Chromeleon XTR can be found at www.thermofisher.com/chromeleonXTR.