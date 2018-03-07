Customer testimonials highlight McPherson's capabilities and expertise

Introduction

McPherson designs, builds, tests and installs spectrometers, monochromators, spectrographs, and optical systems for science applications at commercial, university and federal research laboratories around the world.

Established in 1953, our in‐house team has collectively hundreds of years’ experience. We strive to provide the highest quality optical instruments consistently, for all our customers. These are custom designs but more often based on our comprehensive range of standard products. They are finished per published specifications or tweaked for specific scientific requirements. Diligence and understanding of our clients’ needs built a long record of successful accomplishments.

Capabilities

Optical instruments and systems for measurement of light especially monochromators and spectrometers alone, or with accessories and deployed as integrated systems

Precision mechanical and optical design, including precision motion controls and specialty water cooled apertures, optics and related systems for high heat‐load applications

Instruments for scientific fundamental research and commercial OEM markets. Hard‐ and Software developed for applications’ interface or intended operation

Vacuum and Ultra High Vacuum expertise for high‐energy spectrometers, beam lines and related systems as required for vacuum ultraviolet and soft x‐ray spectroscopy

Expertise

Spectrometer & monochromator design and construction

Spectral and Photometric Testing

Wavelength Calibration

Opto‐mechanical Assembly

Mechanical and Optical Engineering

Optical Ray Tracing

Vacuum Leak Detection

Residual Gas Analysis for ultra high vacuum (UHV) Test and Certification

Integrated engineering and fabrication and In‐house Machine Shop

The instrument performs beyond the original specifications that were provided in the contract... continued support makes this a truly unique instrument that probably could not have been built, to my knowledge, by any other company."

D.S. Lester, Ph.D, Health and Human Services, Food and Drug Administration

Other testimonials:

“We are very happy with the VUVAS... The repeatability and stability of the instrument is excellent. We thank you for engineering and building this instrument for us.” – E. Thomas, Ph.D., Bicron/St.Gobain

“The very first time I used the (Model 207) setup I made a photoluminescence experiment … I have never seen such beautiful data neither from colleagues or published in the literature … we have the world’s best luminescence setup and it is only up to us to make interesting experiments.” – Prof. D. Birkedal, Technical University of Denmark

“Your kind of 'above‐and‐beyond' customer support is becoming increasingly rare, and it reconfirms my decision to buy a McPherson monochromator.” – Prof. D.L. MacFarlane, University of Texas

Summary

We hope you will consider adding us to your bidder lists for the appropriate items. If we can answer any questions or address any comments, please call, fax or email today.

Source: http://www.mcphersoninc.com/