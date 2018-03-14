OI Analytical’s New 1080 Combustion TOC Analyzer Wins Pittcon Excellence Gold Award

OI Analytical, a Xylem brand, is pleased to announce that the Company’s new 1080 Combustion Total Organic Carbon Analyzer has won the Pittcon Excellence Gold Award for ingenuity and innovation in laboratory science. A panel of judges selected the winners based on creativity, ingenuity, implementation and outcomes, as well as their projected impact on the industry and the world.

As a company concerned about clean water for our global community, OI Analytical has a passion for developing technologies that help ensure clean, sustainable water supplies. The 1080 TOC Analyzer is designed with simplicity and affordability in mind. Easy to use and maintain, the system offers a less expensive means to test for organic contaminants in water without sacrificing accuracy. It is ideal for drinking water and wastewater, as well as industrial effluent, petrochemical, environmental, and food & beverage applications.

The 1080 TOC Analyzer allows users to test even the most difficult samples, including those high in salts, accurately and easily without the need for expensive options or add-on kits. The analyzer features innovative, proprietary technologies that significantly reduce maintenance and downtime, extend the life of the catalyst, and provide flexibility over a large sample range. These novel technologies enable the 1080 to be more efficient and provide a lower total operating cost. Intuitive, user-friendly software with built-in tutorials makes system operation simple.

According to Robert Lee, General Manager of OI Analytical, “Our whole team is committed to serving the needs of our customers with new technologies to improve water analysis and we are honored to have been chosen for this award. This product represents one of the many technologies that we hope will disrupt the industry to create greater value for our customers, while positively impacting the global community.”

To learn more about OI Analytical please visit www.oico.com. To also learn more about the complete range of analytics products from Xylem, please visit www.xylemanalytics.com.