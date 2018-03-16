Michelman to Showcase High-Performance Waterborne Coatings Solutions

Michelman will showcase its waterborne surface modifiers and polymer chemistries with a focus on high performance wood applications at the American Coatings Show (ACS) 2018, being held April 10-12, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Show attendees will find Michelman in booth #749.

Recognized globally for its waterborne emulsification and dispersion technologies for interior and exterior wood applications, Michelman will introduce ACS visitors to environmentally conscious solutions developed through collaborative partnerships along the value chain. By combining collaborative innovation with polymer design expertise and smart surface/interface modification, Michelman is delivering unique and optimized wood coating solutions to its customers and the industry.

According to John Hurban, Michelman’s Vice President & Managing Director, Americas, “At this year’s show, we expect to hear customer requests for more bio-based and renewable products, and for differentiated solutions that increase coating performance properties. Visitors will learn about our unique capabilities in these areas and will get a first-hand look at our high-performance coating solutions.”

Hurban continued, “Increased regulatory requirements outlined under TSCA, REACh, and other agencies around the world, have changed the landscape of the coatings industry. Members of the coatings industry have an interesting road ahead because manufacturers want coating products to be globally available while addressing region-specific market needs. Michelman has the expertise to help the industry navigate this changing landscape.”

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Image Analysis Based Microhardness Testing

Image analysis through microhardness testing is a key area for many industries such as automotive, space and aeronautics, manufacturing, in this interview John LeCoche talks about the importance of this and how Clemex provides solutions for this.

Image Analysis Based Microhardness Testing
The Cleaving Station with Mat

The Cleaving Station with Mat

In addition to everything in the Wafer Cleaving Kit (CSK-200M-LG), The Cleaving Station includes a 12” x 18” self-healing cutting mat, two diamond scribes for marking and scribing, one pen style diamond scribe, and cleaving pliers.

From LatticeGear
Extremely High-Temperature Heat Flux Sensor - HTHFS-01

Extremely High-Temperature Heat Flux Sensor - HTHFS-01

The HTHFS-01 heat flux sensor made of high-temperature resistant materials and housed within an Inconel casing that also protects the measurement leads against extreme temperatures, is the first commercially available sensor that can operate up to 1000 ºC (1800 F).

From FluxTeq

More Content from Michelman

See all content from Michelman