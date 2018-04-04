One of the World’s Fastest Metals Analyser Vulcan, Launched by Hitachi High-Tech

Hitachi High-Tech has launched Vulcan, one of the fastest metals analyser with advanced reporting tools on the market. Vulcan is an ergonomic, balanced handheld LIBS (Laser Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy) analyser with a simple user interface. Vulcan has been designed for the rapid identification of a wide range of alloys in manufacturing plants within multiple industries and the scrap metal processing/recycling markets world-wide.

Fast, Accurate, Durable

Vulcan is the fastest metals analyser available, taking just one second to measure metal alloys - that’s faster than any XRF (X-ray fluorescence) analyser or any other laser product on the market. In quality control and quality assurance this means that large inventories of incoming raw materials or finished parts can be checked very quickly. Large quantities of scrap metal can be sorted in scrapyards easily and fast.

Vulcan offers high performance and guarantees very high accuracy and precision for its analysis results. For example, when analysing aluminium, it not only provides the commercial grade of aluminium but also its accurate chemical composition. As Vulcan is so simple to operate, possible user error has been significantly reduced if not almost completely eliminated, so the results obtained from analysis will be reliable and consistent.

Designed to be rugged and durable, Vulcan is splash water and dust proof (IP54 certified). In addition, Vulcan’s measurement window is protected by strong sapphire glass, meaning no punctured detectors and no expensive repairs. The instrument has been designed to withstand harsh environments and is tough enough to be used in a scrapyard. In fact it is so strongly built that it complies with the MIL-STD-810G military grade standard for ruggedness.

Advanced, Flexible Data Management

Vulcan uses the most advanced reporting tools on the market. Connection via Wi-Fi, to the Oxford Instruments OiConnect cloud service allows secure storage of results and reports. Alternatively, data can be downloaded to a computer or laptop on a USB stick. This means that all your data including measurement results, measurement tags, camera images and more can be saved in one safe location and accessed from any computer, anytime, from any location.

Vulcan is a true revolution in the handheld metal analyser market. It delivers unparalleled speed, ease of use and ruggedness while still providing accurate and precise results for all common alloy types. Vulcan combines Hitach High-Tech's decades of experience in developing mobile and handheld elemental analysers with our market leading knowledge about handheld LIBS analysis. Mikko Järvikivi, Product Manager, Hitachi High-Tech

Lower Cost of Ownership - No X-rays

XRF analysers require strict licensing and certification for training. As Vulcan is a laser tool, there is no need for staff to attend expensive and time consuming radiation classes meaning that users can start working with Vulcan quickly and easily.

Smart Cost-Effective Option

Vulcan Smart is a cost-effective option for the identification of steels and nickel alloys. It has been designed for ferrous applications and its performance is limited to stainless steels, tool steels, low alloy steels and nickel alloys. However, Vulcan Smart can be upgraded to include cobalt, copper, lead, tin, titanium and zinc calibrations.

