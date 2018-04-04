Hitachi High-Tech Analytical Science

On 3rd July 2017 Oxford Instruments’ Industrial Analysis division joined Hitachi High-Technologies Group.

The combined strengths of the two companies greatly increases our capability to offer a wider range of leading-edge analytical solutions to our customers around the world.

Our new company brings together Hitachi High-Technologies’ specialised scientific instrumentation portfolio with Oxford Instruments’ rich 45-year heritage of innovative analytical instruments and services.

We specialise in delivering high-tech analysis solutions, developed in close collaboration with industry customers and designed to meet the tough challenges of a rapidly evolving industrial sector. Today, we’re helping thousands of businesses streamline their costs, minimise risk and increase production efficiency.

Our range of laboratory-based and robust high-performance in-field testing instruments deliver materials and coatings analysis that adds value throughout the production lifecycle, from raw material exploration to incoming inspection, production and quality control to recycling.

Our in-house experts have developed customised testing methodologies for hundreds of industrial applications, delivering simplicity of operation for even the most demanding applications.

As Hitachi High-Tech Analytical Science we’ll continue to work hand in hand with our customers. Now we’ll be able to deliver a broader range of leading-edge products and services; transforming the latest technological advances into analysis solutions that drive your business success.

By 2020, the number of connected things will triple from 6 billion to 20 billion. Digital technologies are driving this innovation and digitalization offers new business opportunities to new business models.

