Enhancing Analytical Throughput with the Uniaxial Powder Tester Consolidation Station

Freeman Technology – Uniaxial Powder Tester Consolidation Station

A key part of any powder process is understanding how powders behave when subjected to consolidation. It is crucial for the development of effective storage and processing strategies. The Uniaxial Powder Tester, from Freeman Technology, is a stand-alone shear tester for simple, sensitive and cost-effective powder characterisation. The instrument also enables innovative offline consolidation which delivering additional testing capabilities and valuable insights.

The offline Consolidation Station allows samples to be stored for extended periods under precisely controlled conditions, such as applied consolidation (up to 100kPa), elevated temperature (up to 70°C) and varying humidity, thereby simulating typical industrial environments. Multiple units can be employed simultaneously to replicate various industrial processes, leaving the main instrument available for continued testing and dramatically boosting analytical throughput.

For more information on the UPT, and other powder testing products offered by Freeman Technology, please visit www.powderflow.com.