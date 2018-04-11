TESCAN ORSAY HOLDING a.s. Acquires XRE NV

Launching itself into the 3D X-ray imaging arena

TESCAN ORSAY HOLDING a.s. (TESCAN), a leading global supplier of electron, ion and light microscopy systems, announced today the acquisition of XRE NV, a Belgian-based designer and manufacturer of dynamic 3D and 4D X-ray imaging systems.

In doing so, TESCAN has greatly expanded its position to address imaging and characterization challenges that span multiple length scales across several research and technology disciplines. Known for innovation in the field of X-ray micro-computed tomography (micro-CT), XRE NV deliver non-destructive imaging solutions for Geoscience, Materials and Life Science fields in both academia and industrial R&D environments.

We are delighted to announce XRE’s entry into the TESCAN family, and have great confidence in our future together. This acquisition demonstrates our continued commitment to our strategy of creating a strong multi-national corporation in the field of microscopy, and pushing the field forward. X-ray tomography provides unique contextual information for many of the existing imaging modalities we serve to date, and our customers are increasingly using the approach of multi-modal imaging within their characterization workflows to enable new science. In XRE, we have found a talented, customer-focused group that has developed novel micro-CT technology that has great potential in all of our key market segments. We are excited to see what the future holds. Jaroslav Klima, CEO of TESCAN ORSAY HOLDING a.s.

“We are thrilled to embark on our future together as part of TESCAN. This will enable us to accelerate the adoption of dynamic tomography solutions to several markets while maintaining our commitment to a customer-focused and applications-oriented approach to our activities,” commented Jelle Vlassenbroeck, CEO of XRE. Denis Van Loo, XRE’s Director of Engineering, added, “Our partnership with TESCAN is further evidence that the field of micro-CT is expanding and becoming an essential part of characterization workflows in R&D environments. Our focus on enabling dynamic X-ray tomography, including in situ and 4D capabilities, through unique hardware and software solutions has been a clear driver of interest from customers across the world. We look forward to the myriad of opportunities as a part of TESCAN product portfolio.”

XRE will become a key product, applications and technology development center within TESCAN, driving forward the development of its innovative micro-CT technologies and will serve its markets globally through TESCAN’s established business channels.

About TESCAN ORSAY HOLDING

TESCAN ORSAY HOLDING is a leading global group in the field of charged particle optics. With more than 25 years of experience in the field, TESCAN has evolved into a consolidated brand which has built a solid reputation for designing and manufacturing scanning electron microscopes and system solutions for micro- and nano-technology and related applications. With headquarters in Brno, Czech Republic, TESCAN ORSAY HOLDING has over 2500 SEMs installed in nearly 80 countries which bears testament to first-class quality, proven technology and excellence in scientific instrumentation

About XRE

XRE NV, a spinoff from Ghent University based in Ghent, Belgium, develops leading-edge 3D Xray micro-computed tomography (micro-CT) systems designed to meet specific application demands, combined with a suite of software solutions that facilitate 3D image acquisition, reconstruction, visualization, quantification and collaboration. XRE’s imaging platforms - UniTOM®, CoreTOM® and DynaTOM® - are demonstrating leadership in dynamic (e.g. high speed) laboratory micro-CT imaging, enabling the study of materials evolution under various sample environments (in situ). Such non-destructive imaging technologies have proven essential for research markets including materials research, geosciences, industrial parts, life sciences and others.

