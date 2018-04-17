The Future of Business Cards: Print Evolution on the Cards

Written by AZoMApr 17 2018
Online print manufacturer, instantprint, put this question to a number of business experts to see how the future for business cards is shaping up.
Print experts, such as Joseph Flynt of 3Dinsider, discuss how print and technology could integrate to revolutionise the standard paper business card. Combining expert interviews with research into recent technological developments, instantprint have made conceptual predictions on future integrations of technology and print.
I think some business cards could be 3D printed in the future. This would make them extremely unique and completely customizable. This will become more likely as 3D printers become more common in people's homes.’
Joseph Flynt, Owner, 3D Insider
instantprint have created a video to showcase some of the key ideas that came out of these discussions: from a medical updates sent direct to a doctor to a hologram GPS-map, this short film creates an exciting look at the future;
The predictions of business cards of the future were varied, but a key theme remained: physical cards would be the driver of new communication technologies. Whether it’s a smart chip activating an immediate profile exchange on a website, or a business card set to remind customers of an upcoming boiler service date, everything starts from a printed card.
instantprint have been excited to glimpse into the future of business cards. As an innovative print manufacturer, the company aims to always stay ahead of trends in order to deliver industry leading service with a team that helps small businesses achieve their ambitions.
As a forward-thinking team and the UK’s fastest-growing online printer, we’re proud to be at the forefront of our industry as technology continues to advance. As the digital and physical worlds continue to merge, we are starting to see technology integrate with printed marketing materials such as business cards. We’re looking forward to what the future has in store for print and seeing how SME’s can use this ground breaking technology to engage with their customers.
James Kinsella, Co-Founder, instantprint