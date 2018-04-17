The Future of Business Cards: Print Evolution on the Cards

Still from video instantprint created on the future of business cards

Online print manufacturer, instantprint, put this question to a number of business experts to see how the future for business cards is shaping up.

Print experts, such as Joseph Flynt of 3Dinsider, discuss how print and technology could integrate to revolutionise the standard paper business card. Combining expert interviews with research into recent technological developments, instantprint have made conceptual predictions on future integrations of technology and print.

I think some business cards could be 3D printed in the future. This would make them extremely unique and completely customizable. This will become more likely as 3D printers become more common in people's homes.’ Joseph Flynt, Owner, 3D Insider

instantprint have created a video to showcase some of the key ideas that came out of these discussions: from a medical updates sent direct to a doctor to a hologram GPS-map, this short film creates an exciting look at the future;

The predictions of business cards of the future were varied, but a key theme remained: physical cards would be the driver of new communication technologies. Whether it’s a smart chip activating an immediate profile exchange on a website, or a business card set to remind customers of an upcoming boiler service date, everything starts from a printed card.

instantprint have been excited to glimpse into the future of business cards. As an innovative print manufacturer, the company aims to always stay ahead of trends in order to deliver industry leading service with a team that helps small businesses achieve their ambitions.