The Plastics Show Kicks Off Record-Breaking Show in Orlando Attendees from Around the World Convene to Uncover All that Plastics Has to Offer

NPE2018: The Plastics Show officially kicked off today. The Opening Ceremony included remarks from Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs, Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS) President and CEO William R. Carteaux, PLASTICS Chair of the Board of Directors Wylie Royce and NPE2018 Chair Glenn Anderson. Bigger and better than ever, this year’s show will complement the business transactions and relationships made on the show floor with educational opportunities for attendees. New to NPE® are the Plastics Leadership Summit and Re|focus Sustainability & Recycling Summit, two co-located educational events for sustainability and C-suite executives, respectively.

“We’ve intentionally designed programming for attendees who’ve expressed interest in expanded educational opportunities at NPE. We’ve created the Plastics Leadership Summit and co-located the annual Re|focus Sustainability & Recycling Summit to bolster on-site learning,” said William R. Carteaux, president and CEO of PLASTICS. “We also announced a 100 percent waste diversion goal to further our industry’s commitment to the environment.”

This week, more than 2,100 exhibiting companies will showcase innovations in plastics in the 1.2 million square feet of exhibit space on the tradeshow floor. An estimated record crowd – including more than 11,000 international attendees representing the plastics industry from 110 countries – will make connections that will bolster their businesses and strengthen the global plastics supply chain. The triennial trade show’s theme is “We’ve got it covered.” Over the next week, attendees in Orlando, Fla. will uncover innovation, business intelligence and opportunity, as they gain exclusive access to the people, processes, science and ideas that are shaping the future of plastics.

Over the next week, attendees can visit the many expanded offerings at NPE including:

Nine specialized education programs 3D Printing Workshop, presented by Additive Manufacturing Media and Plastics Technology Agricultural Plastics Recycling Conference (APRC) ANTEC ® , sponsored by the Society of Plastics Engineers (SPE) Bottle Zone Technical Forum, hosted by: PETplanet and the International Society of Beverage Technologists (ISBT) Carpet America Recovery Effort (CARE) Conference Plastics Industry Insights, presented by IHS Markit Plastics Leadership Summit, presented by PLASTICS Re|focus Sustainability & Recycling Summit, presented by PLASTICS Seminarios Latinoamericanos, presentados en Español, presented by Technologia del Plastico and El Empaque+Conversion



Twelve technology zones 3D/4D Printing Bottle Zone Business & Finance Flexible Vinyl IDSA Design Center Material Science Medical Parts Processing Moldmaking Processors The Manufacturers Association for Plastic Processors (MAPP) Pavilion Re|focus Sustainability & Recycling Summit Thermoforming



