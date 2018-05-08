The Plastics Show Kicks Off Record-Breaking Show in Orlando Attendees from Around the World Convene to Uncover All that Plastics Has to Offer

NPE2018: The Plastics Show officially kicked off today. The Opening Ceremony included remarks from Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs, Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS) President and CEO William R. Carteaux, PLASTICS Chair of the Board of Directors Wylie Royce and NPE2018 Chair Glenn Anderson. Bigger and better than ever, this year’s show will complement the business transactions and relationships made on the show floor with educational opportunities for attendees. New to NPE® are the Plastics Leadership Summit and Re|focus Sustainability & Recycling Summit, two co-located educational events for sustainability and C-suite executives, respectively.

“We’ve intentionally designed programming for attendees who’ve expressed interest in expanded educational opportunities at NPE. We’ve created the Plastics Leadership Summit and co-located the annual Re|focus Sustainability & Recycling Summit to bolster on-site learning,” said William R. Carteaux, president and CEO of PLASTICS. “We also announced a 100 percent waste diversion goal to further our industry’s commitment to the environment.”

This week, more than 2,100 exhibiting companies will showcase innovations in plastics in the 1.2 million square feet of exhibit space on the tradeshow floor. An estimated record crowd – including more than 11,000 international attendees representing the plastics industry from 110 countries – will make connections that will bolster their businesses and strengthen the global plastics supply chain. The triennial trade show’s theme is “We’ve got it covered.” Over the next week, attendees in Orlando, Fla. will uncover innovation, business intelligence and opportunity, as they gain exclusive access to the people, processes, science and ideas that are shaping the future of plastics.

Related Stories

Over the next week, attendees can visit the many expanded offerings at NPE including:

  • Nine specialized education programs
    • 3D Printing Workshop, presented by Additive Manufacturing Media and Plastics Technology
    • Agricultural Plastics Recycling Conference (APRC)
    • ANTEC®, sponsored by the Society of Plastics Engineers (SPE)
    • Bottle Zone Technical Forum, hosted by: PETplanet and the International Society of Beverage Technologists (ISBT)
    • Carpet America Recovery Effort (CARE) Conference
    • Plastics Industry Insights, presented by IHS Markit
    • Plastics Leadership Summit, presented by PLASTICS
    • Re|focus Sustainability & Recycling Summit, presented by PLASTICS
    • Seminarios Latinoamericanos, presentados en Español, presented by Technologia del Plastico and El Empaque+Conversion

  • Twelve technology zones
    • 3D/4D Printing
    • Bottle Zone
    • Business & Finance
    • Flexible Vinyl
    • IDSA Design Center
    • Material Science
    • Medical Parts Processing
    • Moldmaking
    • Processors
    • The Manufacturers Association for Plastic Processors (MAPP) Pavilion
    • Re|focus Sustainability & Recycling Summit
    • Thermoforming

For more information on NPE2018: The Plastics Show, or to register, click here.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Materials Testing in the Aerospace Industry

Aerospace is a demanding industry for new product development and quality control. AZoM talks for Dr. Mike Keeble from Buehler about how they are rising to the materials testing challenges set by the Aerospace Industry.

Materials Testing in the Aerospace Industry
Turbo Blower - Unit TB

Turbo Blower - Unit TB

The specialized design of the frequency-controlled TB turbo blower makes it suitable for small and medium volume flow operations while achieving a reduction in energy consumption that keeps it ahead of the competition.

From Aerzener Maschinenfabrik GmbH

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »