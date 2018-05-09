New Powder Flow Testing Solutions At Interphex Japan 2018

Freeman Technology (Kobe City, Japan), a global leader in the field of powder flow testing, will be exhibiting new instrumentation at Interphex Japan in the Materials Process Zone of East Hall 3, booth E4-16, (27 – 29 June 2018).

This year the company will be demonstrating pioneering new technology for in-line, real time process monitoring via an exclusive partnership with Lenterra Inc., manufacturers of optical flow sensor technology. Lenterra’s Drag Force Flow (DFF) and Wall Shear Stress (RealShear™) sensors provide continuous, real-time data, via optical fibres, enabling users to assess processes and make decisions, without the need to interrupt operations.

Freeman Technology’s solutions also include the FT4 Powder Rheometer®, a unique comprehensive powder tester, which uses patented dynamic methodology, automated shear cells (in accordance with ASTM D7891) and a series of bulk property tests to quantify powder behaviour in terms of flow and processability.

Instruments are installed around the world in a diverse range of industries including chemical, pharmaceutical, toners, foods, powder coatings, metals, ceramics, cosmetics and many others. They deliver data that maximise process and product understanding, accelerating R&D and formulation towards successful commercialisation, and supporting the long-term optimisation of powder processes.

With nearly two decades of experience in powder flow and powder behaviour, and a range of instrumentation, expert teams will be on hand throughout the show to discuss individual powder handling challenges, finding the best solution for any given process.

Alternatively, for more information about the range of products offered by Freeman Technology please visit www.powderflow.com.

