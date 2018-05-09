ReAgent Grows to 38,000 Square Foot with New Eco-Friendly Factory

This April, ReAgent Chemical Services is tripling its manufacturing space with the opening of its new eco-friendly facility. Standing at 38,000 square foot, the new premises has been entirely built-to-spec to offer the most efficient, high quality and environmentally friendly service to customers.

Located on 11b – 13 Aston Fields Road in Runcorn’s Whitehouse Industrial Estate, ReAgent’s new facility is the culmination of two years’ work. Every feature has been carefully designed to meet the needs of customers, the welfare of staff and to maintain the integrity of the environment.

“The move will enable ReAgent to sustain the rapid growth we have seen over the last 10 years. After 28 years working at ReAgent, it is really exciting to see the business evolve. To put it simply, this is a game changer for ReAgent!”

Darren Wilson, Sales Director

Eco-Friendly Features

As proud holders of the ISO Environmental Standard accreditation, ReAgent have ensured that the new factory design incorporates eco-friendly features that will reduce their carbon footprint.

LED lights have been fitted throughout the facility, as well as destratification fans which help to keep the temperature constant. Combined, these features will dramatically reduce annual energy consumption.

The factory’s outdoor drainage system has also been modified with automatic detection which will identify any hazardous chemicals and immediately shut off the drains in the event of an accident.

Providing a Better Working Environment

The welfare of staff and clients has been considered every step of the way and is reflected in larger office space, a break room where courier drivers can rest and a new canteen. ReAgent have also had a passenger lift installed for those with accessibility requirements.

“From a staff point of view, the facilities are far more comfortable and accommodating. The new unit shows the commitment of the business to continue its growth whilst remaining a sustainable business for staff and stakeholders.”

Simon Tasker, Operations Director

This is a very exciting time for ReAgent. Not only will the factory open the company up to huge efficiency gains, the increased space also provides opportunities for workers in the industry by generating more jobs.

A family-run business in its third generation, ReAgent has gone through many changes on the road to becoming the respected business it is today. Expanding into a larger premises is the next huge milestone. Current Managing Director, Richard Hudson, puts it best:

“Moving factory is the best thing that has ever happened to our company. I am extremely excited about the future of ReAgent; and while we have seen massive growth over the last 40 years, I have every confidence that the new premises will allow us to grow even further into the future.”

Richard Hudson, Managing Director