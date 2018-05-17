New FWS Fluorimeter Series by Spectrolight !

A new product series of FWS Fluorimeters is now offered by Spectrolight. The FWS Fluorimeter is a fast, state of the art fluorimeter for use in a wide range of applications.

Specifically, the FWS Fluorimeter integrates our tungsten halogen lamp, Mighty Light together with our award winning Flexible Wavelength Selector to provide high power, tunable monochromatic beam for excitation. The detection part uses a high signal-to-noise CCD for fast and sensitive detection of fluorescence. Currently, three models are offered based on the sensitivity of different detector platforms to cover many photonic applications.

The key product advantages are high excitation power using Spectrolight's TwinFilm™ Technology, low dark noise and stray light using high-speed CCD and fast acquisition of spectrum using Spectrolight's new software interface.